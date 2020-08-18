Small businesses can now apply for Louisiana’s Main Street Recovery Program if they’ve received federal assistance

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Small businesses in Louisiana can now get some help with grants up to $15,000 from the Main Street Recovery Program even if they have already received federal assistance.
The Main Street Recovery Program reimburses small businesses for COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses through grants, which do not have to be paid back.
Before now, the grant money was set aside for businesses that did not receive prior federal funding, such as a Payroll Protection Program loan for example.
That restriction has been lifted and the state treasurer says it opens up Main Street to thousands of small businesses.
“You can get up to a $15,000 grant, and this is a grant, meaning if you apply and receive the grant, you do not have to pay it back there’s no restrictions on how it gets spent,” Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder said.
All businesses in Louisiana with under 50 employees are eligible if you have a physical location and filed taxes in 2018, 2019, or plan to file in 2020.
