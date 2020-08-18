Schools readying for increase in carpool traffic

STONEWALL, La. (KSLA) — With school buses in Louisiana restricted to carrying only 50% percent of capacity during Phase II of the coronavirus pandemic, schools are doing what they can to prepare for a larger number of students being dropped off and picked up from campus by their parents.
“It seems to be as efficient as we can make it at this point,” explains North DeSoto Upper Elementary principal Brandon Burback.
He says the planning has gone on all summer long leading up to the opening of school in Stonewall earlier this month.
“You think of us as one campus, but we each have four different schools and four different principals,” says Burback, pointing out that Pre-K, elementary, middle school and the high school all operate off the same campus area.
For example, pickup times in the afternoon are staggered across a seven-minute window starting at 2:58 p.m.
Burback says for his school, they’ve utilized a series of signs, arrows and color-coordinated poles to lead students and parents to ideal, and safe, dropoff and pickup locations.
He says they simply refined what they already were doing in the event they saw an increase in the number of parents utilizing carpool and not school buses this fall.
“I’m highly confident what we’ve pulled off to this point, the planning and planning and planning and execution, and troubleshooting. All that is healthy and needs to happen.”
In northern Bossier Parish, work is well underway on an extension of a road that is being constructed to move traffic to and from the new Benton High School more efficiently.
“We’ve got so much growth in north Bossier,” explains District 3 Bossier Police Juror Philip Rodgers.
So much growth that the parish is extending Linton Road from Airline Drive through recently acquired farmland. Doing so will alleviate a lot of the heavy traffic from nearby Kingston Road on school days, the closest east/west road available for parents, students and bus drivers to use.
“They have a need to get to that school easier,” Rodgers adds.
The piece of land needed to build the Linton Road extension was donated to the parish, he says.
