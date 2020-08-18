New information released on Shelby County fatal wreck

SHELBY COUNTY, Tx. (KSLA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has released new information about a fatal crash on Sunday that took the lives of four children and one adult.
Below is the information from Texas DPS:
Four children died in the wreck including Victoria Hogan and Mackenzie Parks. The other children were in Michael Masterson’s Toyota pickup were Ella Masterson, 4 and Mason Masterson 2. A previous release identified Victoria Hogan as Tora Masterson.
Sandra Parks, 60 also died in the crash. Mason Parks, 15 along with Michael Masterson were sent to a Shreveport hospital for medical treatment.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.