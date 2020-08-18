New information released on Shelby County fatal wreck

As a result of the ongoing investigation, investigators have determined that at the time of the crash, the 2010 Toyota (Driven by Michael Masterson) was traveling east in the westbound lane of FM 2026. The driver of the 2019 GMC (Mackenzie Parks) was traveling west and reportedly took evasive action to the left to avoid a collision. The driver of the Toyota also took evasive action and drove into the eastbound lane, where the two vehicles struck head-on.