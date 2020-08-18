New information released on Shelby County fatal wreck

Several killed in Shelby County crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Tx. (KSLA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has released new information about a fatal crash on Sunday that took the lives of four children and one adult.

Below is the information from Texas DPS:

As a result of the ongoing investigation, investigators have determined that at the time of the crash, the 2010 Toyota (Driven by Michael Masterson) was traveling east in the westbound lane of FM 2026. The driver of the 2019 GMC (Mackenzie Parks) was traveling west and reportedly took evasive action to the left to avoid a collision. The driver of the Toyota also took evasive action and drove into the eastbound lane, where the two vehicles struck head-on.
The identity of the 10-year-old female passenger in the Toyota has been clarified; she is identified as Victoria Hogan.
No additional information is available.
Four children died in the wreck including Victoria Hogan and Mackenzie Parks. The other children were in Michael Masterson’s Toyota pickup were Ella Masterson, 4 and Mason Masterson 2. A previous release identified Victoria Hogan as Tora Masterson.

Sandra Parks, 60 also died in the crash. Mason Parks, 15 along with Michael Masterson were sent to a Shreveport hospital for medical treatment.

