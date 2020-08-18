Mom seeking help for gunshot victim shows up at wreck scene

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — First responders still were working the scene of a wreck when a woman drove up and asked for help for her child who had been shot.
A police officer told KSLA News 12 that the child appeared to be six years old and had been shot in a foot.
At this point in their investigation, authorities say, it appears that the gunshot wound was accidental.
Police had been responding to a rollover wreck at Hearne at Midway avenues in Shreveport.
Fire Department medics responded to the crash at 10:04 p.m. Monday, and another medical emergency was reported there at 10:28 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
A minute later, police responded to a report about a shooting at the same location.
KSLA News 12 has been told that those involved in the crash sustained minor injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
