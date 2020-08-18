Mom seeking help for gunshot victim shows up at wreck scene

A police officer said the child appeared to be six years old and had been shot in a foot

Shreveport first responders were responding to this wreck at Hearne at Midway avenues the night of Aug. 17 when a woman drove up and asked for help for her child who had been shot. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen | August 17, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT - Updated August 17 at 11:13 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — First responders still were working the scene of a wreck when a woman drove up and asked for help for her child who had been shot.

A police officer told KSLA News 12 that the child appeared to be six years old and had been shot in a foot.

At this point in their investigation, authorities say, it appears that the gunshot wound was accidental.

Police had been responding to a rollover wreck at Hearne at Midway avenues in Shreveport.

Fire Department medics responded to the crash at 10:04 p.m. Monday, and another medical emergency was reported there at 10:28 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

A minute later, police responded to a report about a shooting at the same location.

KSLA News 12 has been told that those involved in the crash sustained minor injuries.

