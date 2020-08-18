Marshall trio accused in string of vehicle burglaries

From the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has made three arrests following a theft of a vehicle and a string of vehicle burglaries during the early morning hours of 08/17/2020.
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a 911 call on Monday 17th approx. 3:30 a.m.. The caller stated he was watching his neighbor’s vehicle being broken into. He gave a description of a white Ford crew truck and several male subjects.
When deputies arrived on scene they met the white Ford crew truck at the south end of Southfield Lane. Leaving the location. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle when it turned back into the North entrance to Southfield Lane. Deputies approached the vehicle from both ends of the road forcing the vehicle to a stop. Two subjects fled from the vehicle on foot and one remained in the vehicle. A k-9 was deployed and located one of the subject hiding in the nearby field. The third subject was apprehended later in the day on a traffic stop.
It was discovered that the white Ford crew truck was stolen from a location on Cooks rd. The subjects are allegedly involved in six vehicle burglaries during the early morning hours of Monday 17th. All three have been booked into the Harrison County Jail. This is an ongoing investigation and further information may be released as it becomes available.
Robert Haskins 21 of Marshall – Engaging in Organized criminal activity
Edwardo Vasquez Jr. 18 of Marshall – two counts of burglary of a vehicle, Evading arrest or detention, unauthorized use of a vehicle, engaging in organized criminal activity
Alejandro Perez 18 of Marshall – two counts of burglary of a vehicle, Unauthorized use of a vehicle, engaging in organized criminal activity