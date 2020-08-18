Marshall trio accused in string of vehicle burglaries

When deputies arrived on scene they met the white Ford crew truck at the south end of Southfield Lane. Leaving the location. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle when it turned back into the North entrance to Southfield Lane. Deputies approached the vehicle from both ends of the road forcing the vehicle to a stop. Two subjects fled from the vehicle on foot and one remained in the vehicle. A k-9 was deployed and located one of the subject hiding in the nearby field. The third subject was apprehended later in the day on a traffic stop.