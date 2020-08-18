Lower humidity continues Tuesday

As we go throughout the rest of the week and weekend we are tracking a very similar weather pattern for the region. High temperatures for the remainder of the workweek will stay in the low 90s, but we continue to expect the humidity to stay down as well. The mugginess will begin to return to the ArkLaTex once we get to your weekend forecast as the upper level ridge will begin to shift to back over the ArkLaTex. But we are also continue to track very little if any rain chances on the way for the region.