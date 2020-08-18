Lower humidity continues Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are tracking another day of lower humidity across the ArkLaTex as drier air continues to build in over the region. Temperatures will again be stretching into the low 90s this afternoon to go along with ample sunshine. We are expecting this overall pattern to continue throughout the rest of the week for the ArkLaTex until humid air starts to return to the region this weekend. Out in the tropics we are watching two waves closely for development over the next few days.
So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning all you are going to need once again are sunglasses as we are tracking yet another beautiful day ahead for the region. Temperatures this morning will start off right around the 70 degree mark before rising up into the low 90s this afternoon. Like Monday, you can expect the humidity to be low, at least compared to what we are used to seeing. Expect ample sunshine all day long with perhaps a few passing clouds during the afternoon hours.
As we go throughout the rest of the week and weekend we are tracking a very similar weather pattern for the region. High temperatures for the remainder of the workweek will stay in the low 90s, but we continue to expect the humidity to stay down as well. The mugginess will begin to return to the ArkLaTex once we get to your weekend forecast as the upper level ridge will begin to shift to back over the ArkLaTex. But we are also continue to track very little if any rain chances on the way for the region.
Out in the tropics we are keeping a close eye on two tropical waves currently out in the Central Atlantic. One wave currently has a 90% chance to develop over the next 5 days as it continues west but is still days from impacting any land. We are also watching another tropical wave that is currently moving through the Lesser Antilles, but is still at least a few days from developing into any type of organized tropical system.
In the meantime, get used to the sunny weather as it will be sticking around the ArkLaTex! Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
