Low humidity continues for a few more days

(KSLA) - The humidity will stay low for a few more days this week. By the weekend, it will be returning. The temperature will also be cool for now, so take advantage while you can!
This evening will be very nice. It will not be too hot or too humid. Temperatures will be cooling down to the 80s even before sunset. It should not take long before the 70s return once the sun goes down. There should not be many clouds around and I do not expect any rain.
Tonight, it will be nice and clear with no rain. Temperatures will cool to the upper 60s and lower 70s as we start the day on Wednesday.
Wednesday might just be the best day of August! The temperatures for one will only reach the upper 80s with a few exceptions reaching the 90 degree mark. Then the humidity will also be pretty low, making it feel fantastic! There will also be some sunshine with a few passing clouds along with no rain.
Thursday will also have fantastic weather. The humidity will be low, so take advantage and get outside while you can. Temperatures will get up to the lower to mid 90s. Rain chances will still be very low, and we should remain dry.
By Friday, the humidity will start to return. It will not be bad yet, but will be on its way back up. Temperatures will reach the lower to mid 90s again, so it will not be a bad day. There should also be plenty of sunshine again.
This upcoming weekend will be back to about what it should for mid to late August. The humidity will be back and the heat will be in the mid 90s. There is a small 10% chance of rain for now, but it will mostly stay dry for most of the ArkLaTex.
In the tropics, we are watching two tropical waves. These each have a decent chance for development by the end of the week. One is heading toward the Caribbean and the other is farther east and not clear where it is heading. We will be your first alert once something develops. Laura and Marco are the next two names on the list.
Have a great week!
