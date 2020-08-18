At least 2 vehicles involved in wreck in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — There was a rollover wreck on Fairfield Avenue in Shreveport.
And Bossier City police believe one of the vehicles involved may have been driven by a vandalism suspect.
Evidence at the scene indicates two or more vehicles were involved in the accident Tuesday afternoon where Fairfield intersects with Murphy Street/Stoner Avenue.
It’s not immediately clear who was hurt nor how severely.
A turn lane and at least two travel lanes were blocked.
The chain of events began when a Bossier City police officer spotted a vehicle suspected of being involved in vandalism on Scott Street, Bossier City spokeswoman Traci Landry said.
The driver failed to stop and got up on westbound Interstate 20.
The officer pursued then terminated the chase at Common Street in Shreveport because authorities know the suspect’s identity, Landry said.
The officer then lost sight of the vehicle.
And while coming off westbound I-20 at Fairfield, Landry said, a woman flagged down the officer to report the accident.
The officer was among the first on the scene.
Shreveport Fire Department dispatched two units to a medical emergency at that location at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Three Shreveport police units responded to a call to assist an officer at 2:45 p.m., dispatch records show.
