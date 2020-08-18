East Texas family opens up about fatal crash that killed 5

SHELBY COUNTY, Tx . (KSLA) - Five lives lost, in a heartbeat.
That’s how Curt Penhallegon describes Sunday evening’s horrific crash that claimed the lives of his wife’s sister, Sandra Parks, and Sandra’s granddaughter, 15-year-old Mackenzie Parks.
Penhallegon says Sandra and her husband Joe have raised Mackenzie and her 14-year-old brother Mason who was also critically injured in the crash.
“Sandy has an absolutely angelic heart, a beautiful smile and loved her two grandbabies with all of her heart,” says Penhallegon.
Penhallegon says Joe has been at a Shreveport hospital overseeing Mason’s recovery. He says Mason underwent surgery today and is still recovering in ICU.
“Prayer does work,” add Penhallegon who now lives in Marshall, Texas after living next door to Sandra and Joe in Timpson for a dozen years.
“We are getting good news back on young Mason,” he adds, stating that Mason is now their main focus, with hopes of getting him back home soon.
The Parks were hit head-on by another truck driven by 30-year-old Michael Masterson of Center.
Authorities say Masterson’s truck crossed the center line on FM 2026 just north of Center, Texas.
A 2-year-old, a 4-year-old, and a 10-year-old were passengers in Masterson’s truck and were all killed.
“The other three children were beautiful babies,” added Penhallegon. “It’s an absolute tragedy.”
No word on Masterson’s condition as he, too, recovers at a Shreveport hospital.
Mackenzie and Mason were slated to return to school this week, Mackenzie a high school sophomore and Mason an incoming freshman.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Parks family with funeral expenses.
