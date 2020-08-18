DeBerry man dies in fiery two-vehicle crash on US 79 in Panola County

The preliminary crash report shows that Wendell Sims, of DeBerry, was driving a 2003 Ford F-150 that was towing a trailer and was stopped at the intersection of FM 123 and US 79. Then, for an unknown reason, Sims tried to turn left onto US 79 and failed to yield the right of way to a northbound 2014 Peterbilt towing a trailer in the right lane.