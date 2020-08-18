Community group calls for delay of Caddo Parish’s first day of school

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - About a dozen people held signs in front of the Caddo Parish School Board office today demanding changes ahead of the district’s first day of school.
45 Days of Action, a community group, hosted a protest on Tuesday during the school board meeting. Organizers said they believe schools are not safe enough to reopen.
“There are so many unknowns, and to ensure that the students, along with the faculty and staff are safe, keeping schools virtual is the best option available until all the unknowns are known,” according to the Change.org petition, which has more than 700 signatures.
Alyse Groves is a Caddo Parish teacher who helped organize the protest. Tears filled her eyes as she talked about teachers speaking out about their concerns.
“The main thing I want to add is teachers don’t need to be afraid to use their voice,” Groves cried. “We have been silent for too long, and it’s not right. It’s okay to come out, and it’s okay to say ‘I’m scared’ and ‘Help me!” said Groves.
According to the group’s Facebook page, “45 Days of Action is a call to the community, organizations and institutions to collectively organize to demand justice and accountability for every citizen, in every community in this city.”
“A considerable amount of attention has been given to student safety,” Groves said. “However, teacher safety has really be lacking.”
The first day of school is currently scheduled for Monday, August 24.
“We want them to understand that teachers are afraid,” Groves said. “They’re afraid for their lives, their families’ lives, and they’re also afraid for their students’ lives.”
Caddo Parish leaders have laid out guidelines on what will be different going into the school year, including social distancing and good hand hygiene. However, Groves said she fears the guidelines will have very little effectiveness.
“A big red flag for a lot of the teachers is the inability to enforce those guidelines,” she said. “For K-2, there is no mask usage, and social distancing is very difficult when we’re allowed 24 students.”
Along with five other demands, organizers said they want that date pushed back to Sept. 21. They posted their demands on Facebook:
“Our list of demands to the Caddo Parish School Board-
1. School begins virtually on September 21, 2020.
2. The first nine weeks remain solely virtual.
3. Teachers have access to their classrooms so they have the option to teach virtually FROM school if they so choose.
4. Uniform cross district safety standards are implemented.
5. Ensure that ALL students receive tech support.
6. Implement pod structure learning using Title 1 funds.”
Wallace Rakoczy, another organizer, said there is a plan in place for people who may face obstacles when it comes to virtual learning.
“The pod structure is for a smaller group of students whose parents have to work - they have no choice,” she said. “We’re recommending the school board reaches out to churches, other venues in the area that can host small groups of students and do virtual learning from there.”
“The most pressing concern is reopening our schools and not having the tools in place to ensure that every student won’t be left behind,” the petition said.
Groves said she wants the school board to remember the role and the importance of its teachers.
“If you don’t have your teacher force, you don’t have a school,” she said. “Teachers are required to be there for those children. We want to teach. We’re ready to teach. I miss it so badly, but it’s not worth not being able to teach anymore because we are sick or we are dead.”
