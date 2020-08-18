Caddo Coroner releases identity of victim in fatal wreck

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner has released the name of a young man killed in a crash near Vivian on Monday, Aug. 17.
The body of Austin C. Moore, 21, of Vivian was discovered just after 4:30 a.m in the 10000 block of Myrtis-Texas Line Road in north Caddo Parish.
“According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office, which continues to investigate the wreck, Moore’s vehicle crossed the centerline, left the road and struck a tree,” reads a news release from the Coroner’s office.
An autopsy is scheduled to be performed.
