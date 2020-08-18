Alleged hospital shooter, subject of statewide manhunt, booked into Caddo Correctional Center

By Alex Onken | August 18, 2020 at 1:05 PM CDT - Updated August 18 at 1:18 PM
Taniel Cole, 40, was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on August 17.
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The man at the center of a statewide manhunt nearly a week ago is back in Louisiana.

Taniel Cole, 40, was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on the evening of August 17, according to CCC’s booking records. He was extradited from Mississippi.

He faces a charge each of attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, armed robbery - use of a firearm and second-degree kidnapping/kidnapping.

His total bond amount is set at $5 million.

According to Caddo Parish’s Sheriff Spokeswoman Cindy Chadwick said that a court date for Cole is set for Sept. 15.

