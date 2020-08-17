Woman dead, man and child injured in shooting on I-20

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A triple shooting on Interstate 20 leaves one woman dead late Sunday night.
According to Shreveport police, the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. near Jewella Avenue.
The victims were traveling westbound on the interstate when multiple shots were fired at the vehicle, hitting and killing a woman, according to the Shreveport Police Department.
One man was hit multiple times and a child was shot in the arm several times.
All three were taken to a hospital.
Police do not have a suspect or the suspect's vehicle at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
