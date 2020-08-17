Students return to Bienville Parish schools with safety top of mind

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Students, teachers and other faculty members returned to Bienville Parish Schools for the first time Monday amid the coronavirus pandemic.
At Crawford Elementary, students wearing protective masks were escorted from their cars to the entrance to have their temperature taken.
Bus drivers had hand sanitizer readily available, windows down and students spaced out for safety.
“We believe in the good Lord and know He’s going to take care of us,” said Edwin Mason, the Arcadia school’s principal. “Our staff is just so excited; we’re looking forward to seeing our students and getting back to earning.”
Since Louisiana remains in Phase II, Bienville School District implemented a hybrid model of learning that lets students be in a classroom two days a week and learn virtually the other three.
Kindergarten teacher Ginger Abney, a Bienville Parish native, is teaching an all-virtual class for kids this year and even created a digital classroom packed with activities for students.
“I attended kindergarten right there in that classroom. I’m excited to pour back into those who poured into me.”
Inside, students and staff members are donning face masks or shields, classrooms are being disinfected with sanitizing sprayers and the smell of Clorox lingers throughout the hallways.
Parents sending their children back to class from afar had mixed emotions about the highly anticipated day.
“This is a great year; I feel like we have nothing to worry about,” said Persia Bobb, whose son is in first grade. “This school cleans around the clock even before COVID came, so I’m not worried.”
Destiny Mitchell said she is ready for her first grader to return; but she’s not without some natural anxiety.
“I am nervous for them to come back, especially after everything that’s happened with COVID,” Mitchell explained.
“God has us protected and them protected throughout the school year.”
According to the School District’s 14-page re-opening plan, students eventually could return to a full-time, traditional learning model if coronavirus conditions improve throughout Louisiana over time.
