Morning storms followed by drop in humidity

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend! As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking a few morning thunderstorms across southern and western portions of the ArkLaTex. These showers and storms are part of a cold front that will help drop the intense August humidity that we had to deal with last week. While you shouldn’t expect a major drop in your temperatures the lower humidity should help make things feel more comfortable across the region. After your Monday we are also tracking a potential extended dry streak for the region.
So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning most of you can expect dry conditions, but in of the viewing area we are tracking some very heavy thunderstorms are in the southern ArkLaTex. These thunderstorms will slowly move south and out of the viewing area as we go from the morning and into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will still be on the hot side with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s, but we are tracking a noticeable drop in the humidity across the region.
As we go through the rest of the week and through to the weekend we are tracking hot, dry, and for the most part, sunny conditions across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures behind the front will be slightly cooler, but we are still expecting highs in the low to mid 90s all week long. The biggest area where you will see relief is in the mugginess department. The humidity will be noticeably lower throughout the week before starting to move back up once we move into the weekend. But generally this will be a quiet week ahead for the region.
As for the tropics Josephine has been ripped apart by shear and has dissipated. But in the Central Atlantic, we are watching two tropical wave that each now have a medium chance at developing over the next days so this is something that will have to be watched closely.
Get ready for a quiet and overall more comfortable week ahead for the ArkLaTex. Have a great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
