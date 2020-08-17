Morning storms followed by drop in humidity

As we go through the rest of the week and through to the weekend we are tracking hot, dry, and for the most part, sunny conditions across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures behind the front will be slightly cooler, but we are still expecting highs in the low to mid 90s all week long. The biggest area where you will see relief is in the mugginess department. The humidity will be noticeably lower throughout the week before starting to move back up once we move into the weekend. But generally this will be a quiet week ahead for the region.