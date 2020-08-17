Great weather this week with lower humidity

(KSLA) - Weather this week will be much better! The humidity will be lower making it feel great, even though temperatures will stay in the 90s.
This evening, temperatures will be cooling down. It will get down below 90 degrees near sunset. There may be a few passing clouds, but will otherwise be sunny. It will be a nice evening for any outdoor plans.
Tonight, it will be nice and cool. It will be generally clear with no rain all night long. By the morning hours, some places will wake up to temperatures in the upper 60s. Everywhere else should have temperatures in the lower 70s. It will be a good start to the day on Tuesday.
Tuesday will be another great day! The sun will be out shining and the clouds will be limited. I have no chance of rain for the day. Temperatures will reach the 90s, but with the humidity staying low, it will not feel bad by any means tomorrow!
Wednesday and Thursday will also have fantastic weather. The humidity will be low, so take advantage and get outside while you can. Temperatures will get up to the lower to mid 90s. Rain chances will still be very low, and we should remain dry.
By Friday, the humidity will start to return. It will not be bad yet, but will be on its way back up. Temperatures will reach the lower to mid 90s again, so it will not be a bad day. There should also be plenty of sunshine again.
This upcoming weekend will be back to about what it should for mid to late August. The humidity will be back and the heat will be in the mid 90s. There is a small 10% chance of rain for now, but it will mostly stay dry for most of the ArkLaTex.
In the tropics, we are watching two tropical waves. These each have a decent chance for development by the end of the week. One is heading toward the Caribbean and the other is farther east and not clear where it is heading. We will be your first alert once something develops.
Have a great week!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.