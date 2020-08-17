Five people, including three children, dead following Shelby County crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Tx. (KSLA) - Five people, including three children, have died following a crash on Sunday in Shelby County.
According to the Texas Department of Transporation and Safety, it happened before 6 p.m. in the 1400 block of FM 2026 (Folsom Chapel Road).
A GMC pickup truck driven by 15-year-old Makenzie Parks of Tenaha was headed east on FM 2026 when a Toyota pickup truck heading west crossed over into the eastbound lane they crashed head-on.
The driver of the Toyota is identified as Michael Masterson, 30 from Center. He was sent to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.
Three children riding in Masterson's truck were pronounced dead at the scene and were identified as Tora Masterson, 10; Ella Masterson, 4 and Mason Masterson, 2.
Makenzie Parks was also sent to a Shreveport hospital, where she was pronounced dead. In the GMC were two passengers. Sandra Parks, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene. Mason Parks, 15 was sent to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.
The crash remains under investigation.
