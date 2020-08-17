Caddo school attendance blitz intended to curb truancy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — When you hear that a district attorney joined a schools superintendent for a news conference, at first blush you may think something is wrong.
But that was not the case Monday morning in Shreveport.
Instead, it was the kickoff of an enrollment blitz in Caddo School District. And it came exactly a week before the first day of school Monday, Aug. 24.
The news conference delivered one overarching message: Despite hearing time and again about our new normal amid the seemingly never-ending COVID-19 pandemic, there’s nothing new about Caddo’s attendance policy.
Caddo Superintendent Lamar Goree explained that 54 percent of the School District’s students have selected virtual education for the first nine weeks of the 2020-21 academic year.
“We do respect those families’ decisions in that respect. But please know that ... all of those attendance requirements will take place even if you’re in a virtual setting.”
A parent-teacher conference will be scheduled if a student has more than three unexcused absences.
If problems persist, the Truancy Assessment and Services Center will refer any parent to the district attorney’s office.
Caddo District Attorney James Stewart, while answering questions at the end of Monday’s news conference, was reticent about going into any great detail about potential punitive measures parents could face for a child’s repeated truancy violations.
Instead, he twice repeated that they want to work with families to resolve any issues causing attendance problems.
“Our office will be reaching out to tap people on the shoulders to remind them that their kids have to be involved in the school system and the school day,” Stewart said.
Truancy rates have dropped dramatically, with only 10 or so cases combined in the past several years, the district attorney added.
He credits at least part of that success on working so closely with families to figure out if they need assistance.
“When we reach out, and the program that’s run, and individualize each parents to work through those problems, those kids get back in school. Those parents really want their kids to be in the educational process. So we went from thousands of cases to less than 10 cases.”
Longtime Caddo School Board member Mary Trammel wants to let parents know the district wants their children in school.
“And it’s important that we figure out a way to do it, whether they are going virtual or whether they be in person. And if they can’t get there, they need to let us know.”
As for Stewart, he likened their efforts to the carrot and stick motivational strategy, a well-known idiom that basically translates as a combination of rewards or punishments designed to achieve a desired result.
The district attorney said they strongly prefer using the carrot whenever possible, as opposed to using a stick, in this case having to drag a parent in front of the court system. But the stick is there should it ultimately become necessary to use, Stewart added.
Luckily, he said, they haven’t had to use that approach much in recent memory.
With so many expectations of parents with virtual-only instruction, Shreveport resident Cadaryl Atkins believes the responsibility and the stress of school at home will more often than not fall to the same family members.
“It’s gonna put a strain on the mothers because it’s going to be their responsibility to make sure they do what they have to do, you know, the way they have to do it at school.”
For parents who want to register their children in person, they may do so at the School District’s attendance department at 1638 Murphy St. in Shreveport. Or they can register online by clicking here.
