Caddo Parish sheriff’s investigating fatal crash
By Alex Onken | August 17, 2020 at 7:26 AM CDT - Updated August 17 at 7:26 AM

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a fatal crash Monday morning.

It happened in the 10000 block of Myrtis Texas Line Road near Vivian, according to Sheriff Steve Prator, in a news release.

“The driver of a Chevy HHR was eastbound when his vehicle crossed the centerline, left the roadway, and hit a tree,” reads a news release. “The crash was discovered by a passerby around 4:30 this morning. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.”

No other information is available at this time.

