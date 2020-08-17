Caddo Parish sheriff’s investigating fatal crash

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a fatal crash Monday morning.
It happened in the 10000 block of Myrtis Texas Line Road near Vivian, according to Sheriff Steve Prator, in a news release.
“The driver of a Chevy HHR was eastbound when his vehicle crossed the centerline, left the roadway, and hit a tree,” reads a news release. “The crash was discovered by a passerby around 4:30 this morning. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.”
No other information is available at this time.
