Bossier Parish rehearses first day of school

BENTON, La. (KSLA) — Bossier Parish School District hosted a rehearsal Monday at Benton Elementary in preparation for its first day of school later this week.
Community members pretended to be students as they followed the district’s new COVID-19 safety measures.
“I wanted to support Bossier Parish to make sure the kids were going to be safe when they go back to school this year,” said, Laraine Gunn, a grandparent and substitute teacher. “So, me and my husband, we volunteered to come and help out.”
Gunn said she was initially concerned about how the School District would keep the students safe. “I was really concerned about the social distancing for kids.
“Most of the time, I usually substitute for kindergarteners. I did the fourth-grade class today,” she explained. Kindergarteners are a little busier than fourth-graders, but I still feel they’re all going to be safe in school.”
During the rehearsal, community members broke up into different classrooms with different teachers and practiced loading/unloading school buses, lunchtime, walking through hallways and proper handwashing.
“It’s great to see all the volunteers come,” pre-K teacher Keleigh Wilson said. “It’s great to know they care about the safety of the children and that we have people to practice with.”
Benton Elementary principal Kim Hawkins said she thinks it’s important to practice before the students go back to school since everything is so new. “Normally, when you open school, you’ve opened school for years and years. You know all the procedures. Everybody knows what to do.
“But nobody’s ever opened school like this before. This is a great way for my staff to practice. And we can work out all the wrinkles.”
Another safety measure: parents driving their own children to/from school.
School District spokeswoman Sonja Bailes told KSLA News 12 that about 70% of the school buses normally can hold up to 66 students. However, during Phase II of Louisiana’s reopening, she said 33 is the maximum number of students allowed on each school bus.
Sherry Barks, a bus driver of 14 years, said all the changes due to COVID-19 make her nervous. “You never know what’s going to happen from day to day.”
