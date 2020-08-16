Monument controversy encompasses several East Texas counties

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In many East Texas counties, there is a battle ongoing to decide whether ‘its history or racism’.
Statues and monuments connected in one form or another to 'the confederacy.'
The most recent protest over a monument dedicated to confederate soldiers was at the Gregg county courthouse on Friday.
Where again a group is asking for it's removal.
“Time is changing. We shouldn’t be looking at moving backwards into the future,”said protester Tony Powell.
It's happened in several counties in East Texas. Any monument dedicated to the confederacy has drawn conflict.
“We don’t need a reminder that our ancestors were beaten and sold like property. We the black citizens of Harrison county no longer want our tax dollars to go to pay for a statue that does not represent us,” said Marshall protester Tasha Williams.
Smith, Titus, Harrison and Gregg counties have all had protests and statue issues brought before their respective commissioners courts.
“Those monuments weren’t built out of foolish political notions, they were built because people wanted to honor their loved ones who had died on battlefields,” said one Harrison county pro-monument protester.
"He is a stone soldier guarding a lost cause. A poisonous dangerous ideology, birthed in the minds of white supremacy who could not accept their loss in the civil war," said a Harrison county opponent.
Public comment is polarized, with supporters wanting all to stand as a reminder of history, while opposition wants all removed, seeing it as a reminder of racial injustice and discrimination.
The Gregg county commissioners court will take up the issue of their monument at their meeting Monday.
A vote will be taken as to whether to leave the monument as is, or remove it from the courthouse lawn.
