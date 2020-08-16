Deputy shot when man opens fire on him, another deputy

DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A DeSoto sheriff’s deputy was wounded when he and a fellow deputy exchanged gunfire with a man who was armed with a shotgun, authorities say.
It happened about 5 a.m. Sunday at a mobile home in the 1500 block of Booker Loop Road. That’s a couple miles south of the village of Stanley and about eight miles east of the town of Logansport.
Preliminary investigation shows that the deputies were responding to a call at a residence and that someone there began shooting at them when they arrived, according to Louisiana State Police.
At least one of the deputies returned fire.
Deputy Gabriel Whitaker II was shot in the bicep area of one of his arms.
The gunman then barricaded himself in his residence before surrendering after a brief standoff, Trooper First Class Brent Hardy said.
Now 56-year-old Jeffrey Booker is being held in the DeSoto Parish Detention Center on a dozen counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of resisting arrest. No bond amounts have been set.
And Whitaker has been released since being taken to a hospital for treatment of a wound that authorities said is not life-threatening.
LSP has not said why the deputies were summoned to the residence. Parish authorites have indicated that they believe it was the gunman who called.
The shooting is being investigated by the DeSoto Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police’s Bureau of Investigations.
