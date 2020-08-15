Some fear voter suppression with Postal Service delays

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The U.S. Postal Service is now warning states that voters risk their ballots not getting back to election offices in time because of lags in mail delivery. That sends yet another red flag to all those worried about how delays may affect the upcoming presidential election.
It all comes just as President Donald Trump says he’s against giving billions of dollars in funding to the Postal Service because doing so would allow increased mail-in voting.
Meanwhile, according to multiple reports, the USPS has started to remove hundreds of mail-sorting machines from postal facilities across the country. Union officials have been warning that recent changes have slowed deliveries.
Some see this as a blatant attempt to suppress the vote to tip election results in favor of the President.
Michael Lafitte, the spokesman and executive board member for the Shreveport Chapter of the NAACP says now is the time for action.
“Whether it be protests, whether it be calling your lawmakers, getting involved and seeing what the process is, we have to have boots on the ground in every aspect in order to get around this. Because if not, it’s not going to be the win that most of the people that I speak to want,” said Lafitte.
Christy Culverhouse, a long time employee at the main Shreveport Post Office at 2400 Texas Avenue, says she has heard this kind of talk before. She reassures the public this is not about voter suppression.
“You know how many years I’ve heard this? Ever since I’ve been here. Ever since I’ve been here I’ve heard about all that. So, I have to see it to believe it. I ain’t worried about it. If I was worried about it I’d been worried last 20 years,” said Culverhouse.
Albert Ruiz, the spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service for Louisiana and the Dallas area, tells us the recent operational changes are to “improve efficiencies and to keep the Postal Service on sound financial footing.”
We also reached out Friday to the Caddo Registrar of Voters, Dale Sibley, who says they haven't heard of any concerns about the postal service yet either from the public or the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office.
We contacted that state agency, as well, but have not heard back from them yet, as we’re now less than 80 days away from the 2020 Presidential Election.
Lafitte concluded it's obvious to him and others that there are people in this country who don't want everyone to vote.
“The American Dream slash American nightmare, whichever way you look at it, it’s perfectly fine for some. And that is another reason why we have to make sure we get out and vote. Vote your conscience. Vote right. Vote with your heart because this is an extremely important election,” said Lafitte.
As for early voting, the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website explains you do not need a reason to vote early and may do so in person:
“...at their parish Registrar of Voters Office or at designated locations in the parish from 14 to seven days prior to any scheduled election.”
For the November 3 presidential election, the registrars of voters will open their offices from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. October 20-27 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 25).
To vote absentee, you must apply for the ballot and confirm you meet the requirements.
The deadline to request a ballot by mail is Friday, October 30.
