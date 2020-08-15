Louisiana essential workers to get feedback for COVID-19 hazard pay applications

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It has officially marked a month since people could start applying for Louisiana’s Frontline Workers COVID-19 Hazard Pay Rebate program.
This is the second week of giving out rebates, according to the Department of Revenue’s secretary, Kimberly Robinson. However, many people have said they have not received their compensation or any update on the status of their application.
Robinson said more applicants will be getting feedback from the department within the next few weeks.
“You will receive your payment, if you qualify, or those letters requesting additional information or letting you know the results after reviewing your application,” she said.
Robinson also said the department needs more information from some applicants, and they should be on the lookout for a letter from the department.
“If someone applied and they didn’t include, for example, an employer’s name we could identify, we will send out a letter requesting additional information and they will have 30 days to send that back,” she said.
If the department does require more information, the applicant will still maintain their spot in line during that 30-day period.
Those letters will be sent out this week.
However, if an application is denied, the department will send a denial letter within the next two weeks, according to Robinson.
“If you’re not included in the listed categories, then we don’t have the leeway or the flexibility,” she said. “Only the legislature can make those changes.”
However, only the first application will be reviewed if people apply with multiple applications.
Robinson said she thinks the department is moving quickly.
“More than one-fourth of applicants have received their rebates,” she said.
Within the first 24 hours, Robinson said the department received 90,000 applications. She also stressed that while her office is reviewing a lot of applications, it has not reached its cap of 200,000 rebates.
“While we do have applications in excess of the 200,000, we will be reviewing the applications,” Robinson said. “We know from review that not all applications will qualify.”
People can still apply for the rebate through October 31, and Robinson says money is set aside for people who apply via mail.
