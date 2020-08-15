Incredibly hot weekend with relief around the corner

Happy Saturday ArkLaTex. One of the hottest weekends thus far in August is upon us. HEAT ADVISORY is in effect once again today until 8pm this evening. Heat indices will be back between 105-110 starting as early as late morning for some areas. Thankfully, relief is right around the corner.
Today: Temperatures will quickly rise into the mid and upper 90s this afternoon for Saturday’s high temperatures. Again, it’ll feel much hotter and in the triple digits where too long of exposure without proper hydration could result in heat related illnesses. It’s a great day to hit the pool and cool off. Rain chances this afternoon will be more so isolated so only a 10% chance for today.
Sunday: Another scorcher is waiting for us Sunday. So far, a heat advisory has not been advised, but it will likely be continued to just expect it. Highs are back in the mid and upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. Could see a few afternoon showers develop and maybe a few late Sunday into Monday.
Our relief finally arrives late Sunday as a rare cold front that will not bring much rain, but it will drop our temperatures and humidity. Monday through part of the work week, highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s and feeling much more bearable than this weekend.
Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.