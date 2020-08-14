WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson issues plan for school-sponsored team sports.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson updated the public at 1:30 p.m. on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Gov. Hutchinson announced Friday afternoon that he extended the emergency order for another 60 days.
The department of health says active cases and hospitalizations are down today.
The governor said the Northeast region of the state has gotten a better handle of the virus, however, there’s “still work to do.”
The governor also announced a directive today to give guidelines to the state on school-sponsored team sports.
The facilities are expected to not go over 66% of capacity, to social distance, and to wear a mask.
The governor said they will provide guidance for band and music teams later today on the website.
