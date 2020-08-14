More Intense Heat Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! We are tracking yet another day of intense heat for the ArkLaTex as we wrap up the week. Temperatures will once again be reaching into the upper 90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures closing in on 110 degrees. This is a trend that will be continuing through the weekend as well. While we are tracking more 90s as we head into next week we could see a drop in our temperatures as well as our humidity. This would be part of a pattern change that we are watching for the eastern half of the country.