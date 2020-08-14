More Intense Heat Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! We are tracking yet another day of intense heat for the ArkLaTex as we wrap up the week. Temperatures will once again be reaching into the upper 90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures closing in on 110 degrees. This is a trend that will be continuing through the weekend as well. While we are tracking more 90s as we head into next week we could see a drop in our temperatures as well as our humidity. This would be part of a pattern change that we are watching for the eastern half of the country.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning most of you will just need sunglasses and a way to stay cool. The exception to this will be across the eastern ArkLaTex where we could see an organized line of showers and thunderstorms move through during the morning hours. The big concern here would be for some heavy rains with some possible gusty winds. Elsewhere, once we hit the afternoon hours you can expect scorching weather to be dominating the region. High temperatures will be approaching 100 in some places with ‘feels-like’ temperatures closer to 110.
Moving into your weekend forecast we continue to track more heat on the way for the ArkLaTex. High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday look to be moving into the mid to upper 90s across the region. ‘Feels-like’ temperatures will of course be around the 105 degree mark. While it is summer and you can never completely rule out an afternoon shower or thunderstorm, most of us should stay dry and mostly sunny over the weekend.
As we look ahead to next week we are tracking some potential changes on the way for the ArkLaTex. Monday should again be hot and humid, but starting on Tuesday we are tracking a cold front that while it won’t bringing a whole lot of rain it will be bringing some other changes to the region. This would be in the form of lower humidity and the return of below average temperatures to the region during the middle part of the week.
So while it maybe scorching hot now, just know some much needed relief could be on the way! Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
