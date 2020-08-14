Man arrested for sexual relations with a juvenile

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - According to Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington, a man has been arrested after being accused of having sexual relations with a juvenile.
Seth D. Perot, 28, of the 200 block of Vance Road, was charged with Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile by detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.
After investigating the case, deputies and detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Patrol determined that Perot initiated and enacted a sexual act with a juvenile in early August.
Perot was transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking on Wednesday, August 12.
Bossier detectives are continuing their investigation.
