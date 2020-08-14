Dangerous heat this weekend but cooler next week

(KSLA) - The heat will still be up to dangerous levels this weekend. Use caution while outdoors. Next week though will be much cooler!
This evening will be dry with a few passing clouds. There could be a beautiful sunset! The temperature will still be hot though. It will be in the 90s, slowly cooling to the 80s once the sun goes down.
Tonight, it will be very warm and muggy. It will only cool to the mid to upper 70s. With the humidity, it will feel like the 80s all night! There will also be a few clouds at times with no rain.
This weekend is looking steamy but otherwise quiet! It will be mostly sunny both days with only isolated rain chances. I have the rain chances at only 10%, so a couple small showers will be possible in the afternoon. It will heat up to the mid to upper 90s. Another heat advisory is in place for Saturday and Sunday may have the same.
A pattern change next week will help bring the temperatures and humidity levels down by the middle of the week. An August cold front will be pushing its way through the ArkLaTex. This could bring a few showers, but it will definitely bring lower temperatures and lower humidity!
So, Monday and Tuesday might have a couple showers as the front is pushing through. Only a 10-20% chance as of now. The temperature in the afternoon will heat up to the upper 80s and lower 90s! The temperature should then stay in the upper 80s for the rest of the week.
In the tropics, tropical storm Josephine remains in tact. This storm will not develop much more and should fall apart prior to making landfall anywhere. It will also head back out toward the Atlantic Ocean. So, there is no threat to the United States.
Have a great weekend!
