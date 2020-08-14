Four arrests made in connection with SAU student death

MAGNOLIA, Ar. (KSLA) - Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Southern Arkansas University student.
Odies Wilson of North Little Rock, Arkansas; Le’Kamerin (Kam) Tolbert of Little Rock, Arkansas; Quincy Isaiah Lewis of Little Rock, Arkansas; and Shaivonn (Shakey) Robinson of Vacherie, Louisiana, were arrested and charged early Friday evening on August 14.
The three suspects were charged with capital murder for the shooting death of Joshua Keshun Smith that occurred Tuesday morning, August 11, in the Donald W. Reynolds Campus and Community Center parking lot of Southern Arkansas University.
The suspects are currently being held and awaiting arraignment on Monday at 3 p.m.
As the investigation is ongoing, additional charges may be filed.
“We are grateful for the great work of the SAU Police Department, the Magnolia Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Department, the Arkansas State Police, and U. S. Marshalls. Their persistence on this case brings a grieving family one step closer to resolve and allows our community to rest easier knowing that the suspects in this case have been identified,” said SAU President, Dr. Trey Berry, in a statement.
