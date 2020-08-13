Woman injured in Wednesday night shooting; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to learn more about a drive-by shooting that left one woman injured.
Officers got the call just before 11:30 p.m.on Wednesday night to the 200 block of Allen Avenue.
Police say that a woman was standing near the street when someone from a vehicle shot at them.
The victim was shot in the arm. She was sent to a Shreveport hospital.
Her injuries are non-life-threatening, according to police.
Police have no suspects or a description of the vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
