Thursday, August 13: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Thursday, August 13, at 11:52 a.m. the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported the following cases for the state:
- 135,439 positive cases - increase of 1,137 cases
- 4,279 deaths - 41 new deaths
- 1,320 patients in the hospital - hospital data delayed (see below)
- 211 patients on ventilators - hospital data delayed (see below)
- Due to recent changes in federal reporting requirements, hospital related data has been delayed. LDH will update these data as soon as possible.
- 103,512 patients recovered - no change
- 89% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.
- 30% of the cases reported today are of individuals aged 29 and under.
Since Wednesday, Aug. 12, 17,371 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,615,980.
