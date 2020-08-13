Southland Conference postpones all fall sports; football possibly to start in spring

(KSLA) - The Southland Conference Board of Directors announced that several fall sports will be postponed from the fall semester, according to a news release.
The conference will explore the possibility of holding sports in the spring semester, including league competition in the sports of football, volleyball, women’s soccer and cross country.
“After thoughtful consideration, the Southland Conference Board of Directors reached consensus in postponing league competition for our fall semester sports,” Dr. Houston Davis, Board Chair and President of the University of Central Arkansas, said in a news release. “Protecting competitive opportunities in a safe manner for our student-athletes was paramount in the review, and a delay to the spring allows campuses and athletic departments to get a better handle on issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Institutions may choose to participate in limited fall competition, according to southland.org.
The board of directors met frequently in recent weeks, including August 12. Presidents of the 13 Southland Conference members also authorized planning for spring semester championship events for volleyball, soccer and cross country.
“The Board concluded that an entire fall sports season is not likely, and that a postponement to spring can provide the important opportunities our teams annually seek,” Southland Conference Commissioner Tom Burnett said in a news release. “While disappointed that we won’t be playing these sports in the Southland’s 58th year of fall competition, we look forward to a unique spring season of athletics that also includes NCAA postseason opportunities.”
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.