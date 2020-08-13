Multiple suspects sought in separate Shreveport burglaries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are searching for multiple suspects in connection to three separate burglaries.
Police are searching for the person responsible for a vehicle burglary in the 800 block of Natchez Street on Thursday, August 6.
In a separate burglary, one individual was captured on video taking items from a residence in the 3200 block of Fairfield Avenue on Saturday, August 8.
Two individuals are wanted for a business burglary in the 4900 block of Monkhouse Drive on Thursday, August 13.
Surveillance footage shows one suspect has tattoos on the right calf and left arm.
Anyone with information about the identity of these individuals is asked to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org or via their app, P3Tips.
