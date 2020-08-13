LA man ID’d as driver killed in fiery head-on collision

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Bossier City man is the driver who was killed in a head-on collision Thursday morning in north Shreveport, police say.
His identity has not yet been released by the Caddo coroner’s office.
The fiery accident involving a pickup, which was carrying combustible items, and an 18-wheeler happend just before 5:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Market Street, police Sgt. Angie Willhite said.
Detectives’ preliminary investigation suggests that the Ford F-150 was traveling north on North Market Street when it crossed the yellow turn lane and veered into the path of the southbound tractor-trailer rig, she added.
The combustible items in the truck bed ignited on impact and flames engulfed the pickup.
The truck’s driver was deceased when Shreveport Fire Department personnel arrived on the scene.
The driver of the tractor-trailer rig was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that Willhite said are not life-threatening.
Toxicology tests are pending.
And an autopsy has been scheduled.
