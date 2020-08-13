Josephine forms as 2020 Hurricane Season continues record pace

While the formation of Josephine indicates that we have had a record breaking season in terms of the quantity of storms, so far the 2020 season has not matched 2005 in terms of intensity. By the time Jose formed in 2005 that season had already seen four hurricanes with two of them being major (Dennis, Emily). This year in comparison we have only seen two hurricanes, and neither of them have even reached Category 2, let alone major status.