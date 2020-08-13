Josephine forms as 2020 Hurricane Season continues record pace

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Tropical Storm Josephine has formed in the Central Atlantic Ocean making for the 10th named storm of the 2020 Hurricane Season. This is the earliest in the season that we have seen 10 named storms in the Atlantic Basin, breaking the record from 2005 when Tropical Storm Jose formed on August 22nd. In an average season the 10th named storm does not usually develop until the middle of October.
While the formation of Josephine indicates that we have had a record breaking season in terms of the quantity of storms, so far the 2020 season has not matched 2005 in terms of intensity. By the time Jose formed in 2005 that season had already seen four hurricanes with two of them being major (Dennis, Emily). This year in comparison we have only seen two hurricanes, and neither of them have even reached Category 2, let alone major status.
Though the strength of the storms this year have so far not been impressive that may be about to change. In a recent update the National Hurricane Center is forecasting that we could see up to eleven hurricanes with six of these storms becoming major. That would be make for the most active season we have seen since the infamous 2005 season that is the most active season on record.
While August does coincide with the ramping up of the season, it does not peak until September 10th. In addition, we can still see tropical systems as late as November. That is what makes the fact that we have already reached our 10th named storm so impressive, and why you need to make sure you have a hurricane preparedness plan just in case tropical weather does strike the ArkLaTex.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on the tropics and any potential impacts on the ArkLaTex. Here’s how you can get the First Alert with the latest forecast:
- Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app to your smartphone
- Check the weather page at KSLA.com
- Follow KSLA First Alert Weather on Facebook and Twitter
- Watch KSLA News 12 on television or on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.