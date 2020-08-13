Help on the way for crawfish farmers suffering because of pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Help is on the way for crawfish farmers still reeling from 2020′s devastating season.
Prices crashed after demand for the Louisiana delicacy was wiped out by all the coronavirus-related shutdowns. Restaurants were closed, and nobody could have crawfish boils. Any hopes for a profit were wiped out in March, leaving many scrambling to try to figure out how to survive until next season.
Now, Congress has included aquaculture in the CARES Act, and money made available to the USDA can now be used to help crawfish farmers.
