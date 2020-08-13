Heat Advisories Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! After seeing torrential rainfall for some yesterday we are tracking a return of intense heat to the ArkLaTex and we are expecting this to last for the next few days throughout the region. High temperatures between now and early next week will be in the mid to upper 90s throughout the region. But once you factor in the humidity it will feel more like anywhere between 105 and 110 degrees. Due to that Heat Advisories have already been issued for Thursday and I would anticipate more over the next few day. The good news is we are tracking a potential cold front for early next week.
So as you are heading out the door this morning unlike yesterday, all most of you will need is a pair of sunglasses and water as it will be hot. Temperatures in the 70s this morning will quickly rise up into the mid and upper 90s by the middle of the afternoon. When you add in the humidity ‘feels-like’ temperatures will be north of 105 all across the region. While there is potential for an isolated storm across the eastern ArkLaTex during the morning and afternoon most of us should stay dry today.
Moving on to Friday and your weekend forecast we continue to track more intense heat on the way for the ArkLaTex. High temperatures will again be anywhere from 95 to 100 degrees and the humidity will make it feel like it is ten degrees warmer than that in reality. Where there could be the potential of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm we are not currently expecting anything widespread at this time.
As we look ahead to next week we are watching for some potential changes on the way for the ArkLaTex. A dip in Jet Stream will allow some more seasonably cool temperatures to return to the ArkLaTex by Tuesday of next week. While we could see some showers and thunderstorms as the cold front arrives, we are currently not tracking any major rain chances over the next 7 days for the ArkLaTex. What you might notice the most is the potential for the drop in humidity across the ArkLaTex.
So get ready for a scorching next few days until relief from the heat potentially arrives early next week! Have a great Thursday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
