Heat Advisories Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! After seeing torrential rainfall for some yesterday we are tracking a return of intense heat to the ArkLaTex and we are expecting this to last for the next few days throughout the region. High temperatures between now and early next week will be in the mid to upper 90s throughout the region. But once you factor in the humidity it will feel more like anywhere between 105 and 110 degrees. Due to that Heat Advisories have already been issued for Thursday and I would anticipate more over the next few day. The good news is we are tracking a potential cold front for early next week.