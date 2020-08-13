Extreme heat through the weekend with relief next week

(KSLA) - Temperatures will remain very hot Friday and this weekend. Heat indices will be in the triple digits. A cold front will be arriving next week bringing some relief.
This evening will be dry and hot. Temperatures will be in the 90s, slowly cooling to the 80s after sunset. There will be a mixture of sun and clouds, so there could be a beautiful sunset. Any rain from the afternoon will be gone by this evening.
Tonight, look for a couple showers near southwest Arkansas. There could be a little rain that moves through the ArkLaTex east of I-49. It should not rain all night, though. The temperatures will be warm and muggy to start off Friday cooling to the mid 70s.
After some morning rain, Friday will be hot and humid through the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s. There is a chance of more heat advisories being issued for parts of the ArkLatex. There will be plenty of afternoon sunshine helping heat those temperatures up.
This weekend is looking steamy but otherwise quiet! It will be mostly sunny both days with only isolated rain chances. I have the rain chances at only 10%. It will heat up to the mid to upper 90s. More heat advisories are possible.
A pattern change next week will help bring the temperatures and humidity levels down by the middle of the week. An August cold front will be pushing its way through the ArkLaTex. This could bring a few showers, but it will definitely bring lower temperatures and lower humidity!
So, Monday and Tuesday might have a couple showers as the front is pushing through. Only a 20% chance as of now. The temperature in the afternoon will heat up to the upper 80s and lower 90s. The temperature should then stay in the upper 80s for the rest of the week.
In the tropics, tropical storm Josephine finally developed. This storm will not develop much more and may fall apart prior to making landfall anywhere. So, there is no threat to the United States. Elsewhere, the tropics remain quiet.
Have a great rest of the week!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.