Comcast to offer ‘Internet Essentials,’ for families and individuals needing internet service

(KSLA) - For families and individuals seeking internet service during the pandemic, Comcast will offer a new option.
The Internet Essentials plan is offered for $9.95, plus tax, however, potential customers must meet certain criteria.
“You may qualify if you are eligible for public assistance programs such as the National School Lunch Program, Housing Assistance, Medicaid, SNAP, SSI, and others,” according to Internet Essentials’ website.
No contract is needed for the plan and a credit check is not needed.
New Internet Essentials will receive two months of free service in response to the Coronavirus emergency.
Users will have access to in-home WiFi access and Xfinity WiFi hot spots.
