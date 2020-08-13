Beauregard officials travel to Corpus Christi to pick up person of interest in disappearance of Jimmie Box

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish law enforcement officials flew out of Beauregard Regional Airport Thursday morning to travel to Corpus Christi to pick up a person of interest in the disappearance of 26-year-old Jimmie Box.
Box has not been seen since Aug. 1 and is believed to be the victim of a kidnapping. Box was reported missing on Aug. 3 and his vehicle was found in Calcasieu Parish on Aug. 7.
The search for Box has resulted in five arrests, four of those directly connected with his disappearance. Law enforcement officials say the names of those arrested likely will be announced today.
Search teams from Louisiana and Texas are searching for Box again today along the state line.
Beauregard officials ask anyone with information about the case to call their office.
