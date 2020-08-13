BCPD searching for runaway teen

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City Police Department’s Juvenile Crimes Division is searching for 17-year-old Kayla Cheyanne Jackson.
Kayla left Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter in Bossier City on Saturday, August 8, around 3:45 p.m.
She is five feet five inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and may be wearing glasses.
Kayla is known to go by her middle name, Cheyanne, or the nickname, Ace.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Bossier City Police at (318)-741-8665.
