Back to school: Inside DeSoto Parish Schools Transportation Dept. sanitization protocols

Desoto Parish School bus is sanitized before and after every ride (Source: KSLA)
By Kenley Hargett | August 13, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT - Updated August 13 at 10:07 PM

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - DeSoto Parish Schools are working tirelessly to keep students and staff safe during the pandemic.

One of the biggest areas of concern for the district is the transportation department.

All bus riders are required to wear masks and social distance.

“Our buses are at 50 percent capacity to maintain social distance,“ Transportation Coordinator, Larry Hall, says. “Our goal is to protect both our students and staff.”

Before and after every bus ride, bus operators sanitize their bus. The seats, windows and handles are all thoroughly wiped down with disinfectant.

Starting Monday, the district will move more students into the classroom.

If Louisiana moves into Phase III, then the district says they will change their protocols to match the statewide mandate.

