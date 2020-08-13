ACT OF KINDNESS: Good Samaritan finds and returns SEC Championship ring to former LSU great

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU baseball great Wally McMakin says he got into his car as it was pouring down rain Wednesday, Aug. 12.
In his attempt to escape the rain, he says his 1975 LSU SEC Championship ring somehow slipped off his finger.
McMakin played at LSU in the early to mid-1970s and was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in 1976.
However, he didn’t immediately realize he had lost his ring, so he went to the spot where his car had been parked to look for it.
McMakin says he searched and searched without any luck.
Jay Butler, who had never met McMakin before, saw the ring sometime after McMakin drove away.
Butler noticed McMakin’s name on the ring and reached out to him on Facebook.
“The rest is a happy ending,” McMakin said in a Facebook post thanking Butler for his kindness.
“We all need to take care of each other,” he said.
