Two injured at Sabre Industries in Bossier City

By Alex Onken | August 12, 2020 at 9:00 AM CDT - Updated August 12 at 9:20 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City Police are working to learn more about an incident that left two people injured on Wednesday morning.

Officers got the call before 6 a.m. to Sabre Industries in the 5000 block of Hazel Jones Road.

According to Traci Landry, Bossier City Police Department's spokeswoman, a wall collapsed and two people were injured.

One of the injured people was sent to a hospital with what appeared to be serious injuries.

