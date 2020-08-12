Two injured at Sabre Industries in Bossier City

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City Police are working to learn more about an incident that left two people injured on Wednesday morning.
Officers got the call before 6 a.m. to Sabre Industries in the 5000 block of Hazel Jones Road.
According to Traci Landry, Bossier City Police Department's spokeswoman, a wall collapsed and two people were injured.
One of the injured people was sent to a hospital with what appeared to be serious injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
