Showers and storms become more limited through the weekend

(KSLA) - Showers and storms will be less likely for the next few days as sunshine returns for the ArkLaTex.
This evening will be drying out. There should not be much rain left over from this morning. Anything lingering will end near sunset. The clouds may clear enough to get some sunshine prior to sunset. Temperatures will still be warm wherever we did not see any rain. It will be ranging from the upper 70s to the upper 80s.
Tonight, I do not expect any rain. The clouds will slowly continue to clear. At times, there may be some passing clouds. Temperatures will be warm and muggy cooling to the mid 70s.
Thursday will be much better than Wednesday. It should be nice and sunny with some cloud cover in a few areas. The rain chances are down to 10%, but I would not be surprised if we don’t see any rain in the ArkLaTex at all. Temperatures will heat back up to the mid 90s.
There is some indication of showers and storms coming Thursday night. There will be heavy rain included with frequent lightning. There is a chance most of this misses us, but I am leaning toward there being showers sometime after midnight. Lows overnight will cool to the mid 70s.
Friday will be hot and mostly dry. I have only a 10% chance of rain. There may be a possible shower in the morning. It will be mostly sunny with limited cloud cover by the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s.
This weekend is looking good too! It will be mostly sunny both days with little to no rain expected. I am optimistic that there will not be any, but since we are a good few days away, I cannot rule out one or two showers as of now. Since the rain chances will be low, the temperatures will be hot! It will heat up to the mid 90s.
In the tropics, we have tropical depression eleven. This is forecast to become Josephine by tonight if not by Thursday morning. There should not be much strengthening with the storm over the next few days. Also, it is no threat to the Gulf of Mexico as of now.
Have a great rest of the week!
