Possible shooting reported at Shreveport hospital; police on scene
By Alex Onken | August 12, 2020 at 6:37 AM CDT - Updated August 12 at 6:47 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Multiple police units are on the scene near Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport - St. Mary Medical Center in the Highland neighborhood in Shreveport.

Officers got the call just after 5:30 a.m. to the hospital. That’s the former Christus Schumpert campus.

According to a source with ties to the hospital, this is an active shooter situation at this time.

Officers have told KSLA News 12 crews to step back as they form a perimeter.

Right now there are over 20 units on the scene, according to Caddo 911. The website lists the incident as a shooting.

