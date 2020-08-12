Possible shooting reported at Shreveport hospital; police on scene

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Multiple police units are on the scene near Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport - St. Mary Medical Center in the Highland neighborhood in Shreveport.
Officers got the call just after 5:30 a.m. to the hospital. That’s the former Christus Schumpert campus.
According to a source with ties to the hospital, this is an active shooter situation at this time.
Officers have told KSLA News 12 crews to step back as they form a perimeter.
Right now there are over 20 units on the scene, according to Caddo 911. The website lists the incident as a shooting.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.