More showers and storms possible Wednesday

So as you get ready to head out the door this morning on your Wednesday we are watching thunderstorms currently impacting parts of the I-30 corridor. As we go through the morning hours we are expecting these storms to make their way south, potentially all the way down to I-20. While we are not expecting any severe weather we could see some very heavy rain along with occasionally gusty winds. High temperatures due to the storm activity will be held down across northern portions of the region to the point that highs could be significantly below average.