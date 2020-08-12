More showers and storms possible Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! After seeing storms begin to move into the region yesterday afternoon we are tracking more storms for the northern part of the ArkLaTex as you wake up this morning. The major difference is that we are expecting these showers and storms to work their way farther south compared to what we saw Tuesday. After today you can expect hot and dry conditions for the most part as we go the rest of the week, the weekend, and even into next week. Heat Advisories are looking possible over the weekend as well.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning on your Wednesday we are watching thunderstorms currently impacting parts of the I-30 corridor. As we go through the morning hours we are expecting these storms to make their way south, potentially all the way down to I-20. While we are not expecting any severe weather we could see some very heavy rain along with occasionally gusty winds. High temperatures due to the storm activity will be held down across northern portions of the region to the point that highs could be significantly below average.
Once we get through the storms today we are tracking relatively tranquil weather the rest of the week and through the weekend. While we could see some showers across north and eastern portion of the region Friday or Saturday it will not be particularly intense. Temperatures though, will quickly become scorching once again with high temperatures expected to be in the upper 90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures potentially over 105 degrees. With that in mind, don’t be surprised if we get some Heat Advisories issued for the ArkLaTex over the weekend as heat and sunshine dominates.
As we take a quick peek at next week we are tracking a potential cold front that could help cool things off slightly for the ArkLaTex. Like most fronts that move through during the summer months we are not expecting a gigantic drop in our temperatures, but we could potentially lower humidity return to the region at least for a short period of time. But outside of a isolated shower or storm don’t expect much in the way of rain chances when the front moves through.
So grab the umbrellas this morning, but get ready for a lot of heat the rest of the week. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
