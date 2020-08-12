ArkLaTex nursing home reflects on last few months

“The Governor required it, but it was really forward thinking at the time he requested it be made,” Flint said. “What they mean by COVID wing is you have to block a part of your building off, make it so if the hospitals get overwhelmed, people need to come to stay at a facility like ours or people come back after surgeries, because we can’t have people stay at the hospitals, there is somewhere for them to go and quarantine. So we built a movable wall and whenever someone comes in who may have it or are coming from the hospital, we would move it. We took up a whole wing. We could probably fit 14 people if we had to. Our maintenance supervisor here built the movable wall. It looks good and we have moved it front and back several times. When we need more beds, we will move it forward to create a bigger space.”